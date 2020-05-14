Intertek Wireless Testing Lab in North America Receives PTCRB Award of Excellence in Recognition of Outstanding Contributions to Industry Standards Development Groups

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that its wireless testing laboratory has received the 2019 PTCRB Award of Excellence in recognition of outstanding contributions to industry standards development groups. Intertek is one of three labs, and the only lab in North America, to receive this recognition from PTCRB, a leading wireless certification organization in the US and Canada.

Established in 1997, PTCRB operates a certification program to ensure device interoperability on global wireless networks, based on defined test specifications and methods. With PTCRB certification, manufacturers can be confident their devices will perform according to network operator expectations. The Award of Excellence is presented each year to testing partners based on contributions to standard groups, including PTCRB/PVG and CTIA, as well as quantity and quality of certified products.

Tom Sawanobori CTIA Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, said: “CTIA is pleased to recognize Intertek for their high quality and performance for 2019 and looks forward to continued excellence in the future.”

David Dennis, Vice President at Intertek stated: “At Intertek, we strive to provide innovative Total Quality Assurance solutions to the connected world and have proudly served as a primary PTCRB testing lab for many years. We are thrilled to accept this year’s Award of Excellence, and we remain committed to continuing to support PTCRB as a world-class certification program to better serve operators, manufacturers, labs and consumers, ensuring the quality and security of in-demand connected devices.”

For more than 30 years, Intertek has been a leader in cybersecurity and cellular connectivity testing. Intertek’s Connected World business line provides the complete range of services needed to allow clients to launch effective, secure connected products. With 260 experts across 9 laboratories in North America, Europe and Asia, include 150 focused exclusively on cybersecurity, Intertek can meet the needs of clients from manufacturers of mobile devices and network equipment, to smart fridges and connected garage door openers, allowing them to seize the opportunities the IoT revolution brings. More: https://www.intertek.com/iot/.

