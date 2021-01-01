Inseego and ScanSource Form Distribution Partnership for 5G Products

ScanSource partners now have access to Inseego’s broad portfolio of 5G solutions for their enterprise customers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move to expand sales of its 5G portfolio across a wide range of enterprise markets, Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced it has added ScanSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions – including wireless and mobility solutions – as a technology services distributor for Inseego’s Wavemaker PRO 5G fixed wireless series. Inseego has shipped commercial Wavemaker PRO units to ScanSource and customers can now place orders.





ScanSource now offers the complete Inseego Wavemaker™ PRO 5G portfolio, including indoor and outdoor customer premises equipment (CPEs), along with cloud management software, to its network of thousands of channel partners in the U.S. and Canada. Inseego’s 5G products will enable ScanSource partners to address different deployment use cases with purpose-built solutions, deploy them quickly, and manage endpoints remotely through an easy-to-use cloud platform. In addition, through Intelisys, a ScanSource company, partners will have access to the leading Master Agent in the channel, delivering 5G network connectivity and a dedicated, knowledgeable team of Solution Architects to help develop and deploy custom-built solutions. This will enable partners to deliver even more differentiated value to their customers by rounding out their complete 5G solution offering, as well as provide them with margin-rich, monthly recurring revenue earning opportunities.

Providing high-performance 5G/LTE connectivity, global band support (including CBRS spectrum bands), multi-carrier capabilities and other powerful features, Inseego’s 5G portfolio is a great fit for countless vertical markets and environments, including healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, logistics, government and others, on both public and private networks.

“5G solutions will deliver a significant ROI for enterprise customers by improving operational efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enabling innovative new revenue-generating use cases,” said Pamela Strong, Vice President Channel Sales and Distribution at Inseego. “We’re proud to partner with ScanSource, a leading distributor in this space, to bring this robust offering to enterprise verticals.”

“We are continuously searching for new technology solutions that allow our partners and their customers to maximize their business efficiency,” said Brian Cuppett, Senior Vice President, Supplier Organization at ScanSource. “As the demand for 5G continues to grow and the technology becomes more widely implemented, now is the time for partners to begin building their 5G practice and capture their share of the market. We believe Inseego’s Wavemaker PRO portfolio offers new, disruptive innovation with 5G technology that can benefit our partners and their customers greatly as they build out new IoT solutions in our leading growth segment areas of mobility and wireless.”

A broad portfolio of enterprise-grade 5G solutions

The Wavemaker PRO series includes a broad range of 5G CPEs designed for the specialized requirements of different enterprise use cases, network topologies and operating environments. These devices provide dual-SIM support with multi-carrier software-defined switching, enabling business users to access the best available network at any given place and time and ensure business continuity. For more details about Inseego Wavemaker PRO CPEs and Inseego Manage™ SaaS, please visit inseego.com.

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide. To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For press and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi6, and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years and is on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Manage names are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media contact:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or



Investor Relations contact:



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com