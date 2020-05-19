Industry-First, Automotive-Compliant ReDriver from Diodes Incorporated Enables DisplayPort via USB Type-C

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChooseDiodesInc–Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) today announced the industry’s first automotive AEC-Q100 grade 3 qualified 10Gbps USB-C® DisplayPort™ Alternate (DP-Alt) mode linear ReDriver™ IC. The DP-Alt mode allows the transfer of DisplayPort signals through a USB Type-C® connector. Supporting 8.1Gbps DP1.4 and the 10Gbps USB 3.2 specifications, the PI3DPX1207Q provides a transparent, protocol-agnostic ReDriver capability for a range of automotive applications including infotainment systems and cluster display panels.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, specifies the PI3DPX1207Q within its Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Development Platform (ADP) for infotainment applications. The Snapdragon ADP is based on the company’s third generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platform.

The DP-Alt ReDriver offers ultra-low latency and excellent signal integrity characteristics for up to 8k display resolutions and is entirely transparent to channel link training. Each of the 4-to-4 linear differential channels is controllable via I2C commands, including equalization, gain, and output swing. Controls also include adjusting signal integrity settings for compensation and removing intersymbol interference jitter. An integrated AUX switch and AUX listener can monitor for DisplayPort power down commands or a power-down instruction via the I2C interface.

The PI3DPX1207Q, supplied in the 42-TQFN package, supports PPAP documentation and is manufactured in IATF16949 certified facilities.

DisplayPort™ is a trademark owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries.

ReDriver™ is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Development Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

