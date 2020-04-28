Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Gaming Software Sector, 2020 Thematic Research Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the gaming software sector.

Key Highlights

  • In the short-term, COVID-19 might have a positive impact on the gaming sector, as people forced to stay at home look for ways to entertain themselves.
  • The 39% increase in global mobile game downloads recorded in February 2020 by app analytics firm Sensor Tower was largely attributed to the lockdown imposed in China.
  • Popular title Honor of Kings, published by Tencent Games, hit an all-time high for daily average users during the last week of January 2020. As well as more downloads, game publishers are reporting an increase in revenue from in-game purchases, which they are also attributing to global restrictions on movement.
  • However, the medium to long-term picture may not be so rosy. Several major trade events in the industry’s calendar – including E3, the year’s biggest gaming show which normally takes place in June – have been canceled.
  • These trade events are vital to the industry as they are where new consoles and games are launched, and ground-breaking partnerships are announced.

Report Scope

  • This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming software sector.
  • It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
  • It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy

  • COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies’ ability to cope with extreme shocks.
  • COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
  • This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the gaming software sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered

  1. COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
  2. COVID-19 Impact on Gaming Software
  3. Gaming Software Sector Scorecard
  4. Thematic Briefing

Companies Mentioned

  • Tencent
  • Epic Games
  • Valve Corp
  • Activision Blizzard
  • NetEase
  • Microsoft
  • Razer
  • Zynga
  • Amazon
  • Nexon
  • GungHo Online
  • Electronic Arts
  • Square Enix
  • DeNA
  • IGG
  • Sea
  • Take-Two Interactive
  • Alphabet
  • Sony
  • Nintendo
  • Boyaa
  • Bandai Namco
  • Changyou.Com
  • NCSoft
  • Ubisoft
  • Colopl
  • Glu Mobile
  • Gamevil
  • Asus
  • Sega Sammy
  • Facebook
  • Konami
  • Kingsoft
  • Capcom
  • Webzen
  • Apple
  • Vivendi
  • Playtech

