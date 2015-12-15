HyperX Becomes a Global Founding Partner for Riot Games’ VALORANT Champions Tour

HyperX Named Official Supplier of Gaming Keyboards, Mice and Mouse Pads in Multi-year Deal with Riot Games

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc, announced today it will become a founding partner of Riot Games’ VALORANT Champions Tour. The deal will see HyperX become the official sponsor for gaming keyboard, mice and mouse pads.





“We’re excited to welcome our newest partner to the VCT. HyperX joins us as the Official Keyboard, Mouse, and Mousepad Partner of the VALORANT Champions Tour,” said Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships and Business Development at Riot Games. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them and have their amazing products supporting our event in Reykjavik and beyond.”

VALORANT quickly established itself as the fastest-growing esport of 2020. To support the competitive scene, Riot Games launched the VALORANT Champions Tour, a year-long, global circuit featuring three levels of competition: Challengers, Masters and Champions. Teams compete through regional Challengers events, then qualify into international Masters events, with the goal to earn a spot at Champions. In this two-week long tournament, one team will be crowned the VALORANT Global Champion. The season-long tour will feature competitions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Riot Games’ VALORANT Champions Tour,” said Jessany Van’t Hoff, Head of Global Gaming Partnerships, HyperX. “In almost two years, VALORANT has amassed a huge community and has now evolved into a global esports tournament. For over a decade, HyperX has sponsored pro esports teams and tournaments. Our experience and knowledge have become embedded into the development of our award-winning line up of gaming peripherals, including the Alloy gaming keyboards and Pulsefire gaming mice. We are excited to continue this tradition and ensure all players play better with HyperX.”

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 18 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1056



gbhoot@walt.com