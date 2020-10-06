Headless Content Management System Strapi Upgrades Community and Enterprise Versions, Adds Lower Price Option

New features and templates closes the gap with traditional CMS

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cms–Strapi, the company spearheading the development of the most flexible open-source headless content management system (CMS), today announced enhancements to both its community and enterprise versions, adding features that simplify the user experience so that developers and content creators can be productive immediately.

The new versions add publication workflow features, such as managing drafts and privileges, and introduces easy-to-get-started templates for many content-driven use cases, which relieve users from much of the setup. Strapi also added a “bronze plan” that provides access to its Role Based Access Control feature at a much reduced subscription price. This affordable plan is intended for startup to mid-market customers that are not seeking enterprise-level support services. Plus, a new hosted demo enables anyone to try Strapi in seconds.

“With this release, Strapi brings something for everyone with added features in our community and enterprise versions, filling some gaps between our community open source version and our fully supported enterprise version. This is very much aligned with our mission of powering millions of projects,” said Pierre Burgy, CEO of Strapi. “We also added a more affordable option that included advanced features, and as an additional resource, we’re introducing Strapi Academy. Strapi Academy offers free online learning for users to build their expertise and learn the best ways to apply the advanced customizations that are possible with Strapi.”

Strapi Academy training includes video tutorials, as well as documentation and quizzes that build users knowledge and skills – including installation, creating a data structure to manage content, customizing and deploying plug-ins for added capabilities. More information, including enrollment, is available here.

Flexible, Extensible Content Management System

The Strapi CMS streamlines the delivery of content on any platform: websites, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The Strapi CMS is completely customizable using application programming interfaces (APIs) and works with all the JAMstack static site generators and front-end frameworks (like Gatsby.js, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Angular, React, Vue.js). It provides support for both SQL and NoSQL databases and can be easily deployed anywhere: public or private cloud (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean), Platform-as-a-Service (Heroku, Platform.sh, etc.) or on-premise servers.

The flexibility and extensibility of the Strapi CMS combined with the simplicity of creating powerful APIs in minutes helps content creators and developers to build modern digital experiences – whether that is for a website, ecommerce site, mobile app or any kind of content driven applications. By comparison, traditional CMS, like WordPress, that were introduced 20 years ago, have a monolithic legacy architecture that is difficult to build, often slow and vulnerable to hackers.

Strapi has been popular with individuals and businesses – with more than 2 million downloads on the Node Package Manager (NPM). Its large and active community of users and businesses such as Delivery Hero, IBM and L’Equipe have battle tested Strapi in production at scale.

Availability and Pricing

The community version is free open source software available for download. The Enterprise Edition is now available in three self-hosted paid plans: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The Bronze plan pricing is $29 with the ability to create up to 30 custom administrator roles. The Silver plan costs $299 per month per project, which comes with unlimited administrator roles, basic support, as well as online training for developers and content editors. The Gold plan includes a higher level of support with a Service Level Agreement and a dedicated Customer Success Manager to provide guidance on Strapi project architecture, deployment, and hosting, as well as identification of potential workarounds for features that may not yet be available. Pricing is dependent on specific terms and size of the deployment. More information is available at https://strapi.io/pricing.

About Strapi

Strapi is the most flexible open-source Headless CMS. Strapi gives developers the freedom to use their favorite tools and frameworks while helping editors easily manage their content and distribute it anywhere. The company has offices in Paris and San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://strapi.io.

Contacts

Joe Eckert



jeckert@eckertcomms.com