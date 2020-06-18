Google Widevine Adds Intertrust whiteCryption for Tamper Resistance

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SUNNYVALE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntertrustTech—Intertrust today announced that its subsidiary, whiteCryption®, has been selected by Google to provide tamper resistance and application shielding for selected media services on the Google Widevine DRM platform.

whiteCryption, a controlled subsidiary of Intertrust, provides advanced security capabilities that allow users to protect software from reverse engineering or malicious tampering and help create protected processing environments for software operating in threat-prone environments. whiteCryption has one of the world’s most advanced code obfuscation and white-box cryptography algorithms, and is backed by one of the world’s top research and development teams in this area.

“We’ve spent decades perfecting software self-defense technologies that are superior to any others we know about,” said Robert E. Tarjan, senior research fellow at Intertrust. “Our research teams continue to innovate and push the envelope against present and future threats.”

whiteCryption is used by media service providers, banks and financial services companies, and a variety of automakers and health technology providers globally. Its selection by Google Widevine is a major design win and takes its deployment to new levels.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Widevine

Widevine is a brand of the Google company that supplies best-in-class content security solutions across all devices and platforms by providing our partners with secure, easy, and efficient technology for streaming video over the Internet. Visit www.widevine.com

