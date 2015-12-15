Global Semiconductor Test Probe and Socket Company Qualmax Records 50% Sales Growth Despite the Pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded in 1986, Qualmax is a semiconductor test probe and test socket company with all in-house production processes including design, fabrication, plating, surface treatment and quality control, and assembly. Qualmax also offers test solutions in the consumer electronics market by collaborating with manufacturers and providing innovative solutions to many of the test application challenges through the early stages of NPI to ramp up for MP.

Qualmax provides a variety of semiconductor test hardware such as Spring Probes (pogo-pins), IC Test Sockets, Change Kit, Pogo Tower, Stiffener, Interposer Blocks and other test related hardwares. Probe pins are used to determine whether factory-made semiconductors have performance defects after production.

Thanks to the all in-house production capability of the company and its highly experienced engineers, Qualmax is able to respond to customer requests quicker than its competitors. On average, it takes 2-3 weeks to supply the products to the customers, but Qualmax can implement the request in 1-2 weeks. And even if the requirements such as resistance value change, the company is able to respond immediately. In addition to its prompt and tailored response capability, Qualmax’s solution is appreciated for its robustness and high test-yield.

The annual market size of consumable materials for semiconductor testing in Korea is estimated to be around 100 billion KRW which is equivalent to about USD 90 million. Qualmax aims to increase its current 2% market share to 4% this year. 90% of corporate sales come from overseas, and sales growth in 2020 increased by 50% compared to the previous year despite the pandemic.

In 2019, the factory was relocated to Dongtan City, 5 km away from Samsung’s semiconductor factory in Hwaseong, increasing the production of probe pins from 1 million to 1.5 million and socket production from 2,000 to 3,000.

Contacts

Allen Hong | Sales Manager | Qualmax Testech, Inc.



Email: allen.hong@qualmax.com | Web: www.Qualmax.com