Global PC Gamer Hardware Consumer Spending Forecasts, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “PC Gamer Hardware Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

PC Gamer Hardware Forecast is a series of reports that looks at consumer spending on hardware to play games.

The forecasts include:

PowerPoint-based PDF Executive Summary

A PDF Report explaining terminology and highlights

Excel file with 5-year Forecasts

Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch

Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs

Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Scandinavia

U.K.

Italy

Benelux

Germany/CE

Spain/Iberia

France

Russia/CIS

Eastern Europe

Other Europe

MENA

Oceania

China

Japan

SE Asia

Other Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r6b5z

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900