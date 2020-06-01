Fusion Risk Management Announces Resilience Essentials for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange, Extending the Power of Work.com

Understand the Impacts. Mitigate the Risks. Outmaneuver Uncertainty.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fusion Risk Management, Inc., a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced the addition of Resilience Essentials for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange — the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Fusion Risk Management is designed to provide Work.com customers with important insights into site criticality, operational readiness, and key risks to help manage a successful return to work.

Fusion’s Resilience Essentials is currently available through the Work.com collection page on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G5tCUUAZ

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com collection page extends the power of Salesforce’s Work.com solutions and resources that are designed to help organizations reopen safely and respond efficiently to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Fusion Risk Management Resilience Essentials for Work.com

Fusion Risk Management is built to provide strategies, insights, sample plans, procedures, and software solutions to manage companies’ response to disruptions. Businesses can gain rich operational data from Fusion in the Work.com Command Center to support more-informed decisions about bringing people back to work and reducing risk. Additionally, Fusion Risk Management helps Work.com customers manage beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to build a more resilient operation.

Comments on the News

“We’re excited to collaborate with Salesforce and on integrating Fusion with Work.com, in a concerted effort to help businesses return to their workplaces,” said Michael Campbell, CEO, Fusion Risk Management. “Fusion has been a market leader in helping businesses prepare for, manage, and mitigate the impact of disruptions and crises for fifteen years. Our software solutions are designed to ensure that operations remain resilient so companies can continue to deliver products and services to their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“We are happy to see Fusion Risk Management innovating to support customers as they plan and manage a successful return to work,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “It’s inspiring to see our partners innovating rapidly to help customers through this challenging time.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Work.com, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Fusion Risk Management

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

