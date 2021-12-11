Free McAfee Gamer Security Offering Protects and Boosts U.S. PC Gamer Experience

McAfee Customers to Receive 1-Year Free Gamer Security as Gaming Increases in Digital-First Reality

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee announced that it will offer a free 1-year subscription for McAfee Gamer Security to new and existing U.S. multi-device security customers. Gaming has become one of the primary sources of entertainment for consumers in the wake of the global pandemic, and with the shift to a digital-first lifestyle, McAfee continues to focus on protecting consumers during moments that matter – when opportunistic hackers find an entry point – especially as gaming PC sales growing 16.2% in 2020.

Launched in 2019, McAfee Gamer Security delivers a unique combination of performance and protection through its built-from-ground-up feature set, considering the needs of the wide spectrum of PC gaming – from families with children that game to PC gamers themselves. Even though PC gamers are the most connected online users, they often forgo necessary security protocols which potentially exposes them to threats such as malware, ransomware, potentially unwanted programs (PUPs), and other threats in favor of squeezing more performance for gaming. According to McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Gamer Edition, nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Americans admitted that it never occurred to them that they might need to use security solutions while gaming.

“ We knew that it was imperative that we meet PC gamers where they are as tech-savvy, performance-centric individuals. They know that they need online protection, but aren’t willing to compromise their experience for it,” said Baker Nanduru, Head of Consumer Products at McAfee. “ Consumers are looking to gaming as a release from everyday stresses, and McAfee is giving them one less thing to worry about. With this new offering of McAfee Gamer Security, our greater U.S. customer base can enjoy a smoother, safer gaming experience.”

Key Features and Benefits of McAfee Gamer Security Include:

Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy low-impact security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains.

With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy low-impact security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains. Game Mode : Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and non-urgent updates to limit interruptions during the gaming experience.

: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and non-urgent updates to limit interruptions during the gaming experience. Real-time and Historical System Monitoring: Provides frames per second (FPS) and key resource monitoring for at-a-glance access to in-game performance, also includes a built-in Task Manager to quickly terminate resource-hogging processes if gameplay slows down. Gamers can also access past game sessions’ performance data, valuable for understanding game-by-game trends.

Provides frames per second (FPS) and key resource monitoring for at-a-glance access to in-game performance, also includes a built-in Task Manager to quickly terminate resource-hogging processes if gameplay slows down. Gamers can also access past game sessions’ performance data, valuable for understanding game-by-game trends. Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the user interface itself was inspired by popular game launchers for a more intuitive experience. The dashboard provides updates on the status of the gamer’s system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance.

The free 1-year McAfee Gamer Security offer is a benefit for qualifying McAfee Security subscribers in the U.S.1 For more information on McAfee Gamer Security, visit here.

McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Gaming Edition Methodology

McAfee commissioned MSI-ACI to conduct an online questionnaire to 1,000 adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. between March 30 – April 8, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

1 Consumers enrolled in McAfee’s Automatic Renewal program for multi-device McAfee® Total Protection or McAfee® LiveSafe™ qualify for the free 1-year McAfee Gamer Security promotion. Qualifying subscribers will receive the free subscription eCode to the email currently listed on their McAfee account.

