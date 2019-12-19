FANUC’s New CRX-10iA Robot Raises the Bar in Collaborative Technology

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AuburnHills–FANUC, the world’s leading supplier of factory automation, robotics, ROBOMACHINEs and Industrial IoT solutions has introduced the new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L (long arm version) collaborative robots that set new standards in terms of ease of use, reliability and safety. FANUC debuted the new collaborative robots at the 2019 INTERNATIONAL ROBOT EXHIBITION, Dec. 18-21 in Tokyo.





FANUC offers the widest range of collaborative robots that can handle products from 4-35kg. The new 10kg payload CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L provide a reach of 1249mm and 1418mm respectively. Like the entire family of collaborative robots, the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L are designed with FANUC’s world-renowned technology, proven reliability and sensitive contact detection that allows them to work safely alongside people in a variety of industrial and manufacturing jobs.

FANUC’s new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots offer customers unique advantages including:

Safety

Safety rated contact stop detection like all FANUC collaborative robots.

Easy Installation

Customers – even those with no experience using a robot – can set up the new collaborative robots straight out of the box.

Ergonomic design includes a lightweight and compact arm that fits in virtually any floor space configuration.

Extremely Easy to Program and Use

A compact R-30 i B Plus Mini Controller.

B Plus Mini Controller. Lead-though teach programming and a new tablet interface with icons for touch control – no programming knowledge required.

The CRX-10 i A/L arm’s swing motion makes it easy to access/grab parts located behind the robot.

A/L arm’s swing motion makes it easy to access/grab parts located behind the robot. Easily connects with third-party grippers.

Supports FANUC’s intelligent features such as integrated iRVision® and iRPickTool software.

Ultimate Reliability

FANUC’s new collaborative robots offer the same world-renowned technology and proven reliability that customers expect from FANUC.

The new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots will be available in Q2 2020. For more information visit fanucamerica.com/CRX.

About FANUC CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION, headquartered at the foot of Mt. Fuji, Japan, is the global leader and the most innovative manufacturer of Factory Automation, Robots and ROBOMACHINEs in the world. Since its inception in 1956, FANUC has contributed to the automation of machine tools as a pioneer in the development of computer numerical control equipment. FANUC technology has been a leading force in a worldwide manufacturing revolution, which evolved from the automation of a single machine to the automation of entire production lines. For more information visit: http://www.fanuc.co.jp/eindex.htm.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan. FANUC’s innovative automation technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

