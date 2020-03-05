Esri to Enhance Its Platform Capabilities with Infogroup Data

All Esri Users Will Now Have Access to Consumer Datasets Following Partnership Expansion

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it will be expanding its existing partnership with Infogroup to make its rich, high-quality business and consumer data available through Esri’s ArcGIS Marketplace. Previously, these datasets could only be used through Esri’s ArcGIS Business Analyst.

Access to Infogroup data within Esri’s ArcGIS Marketplace enables users to perform geospatial analytics related to site analysis, supply and demand trends, market assessment over time, emergency planning and public safety, consumer purchasing behavior, and environmental trends. By utilizing Infogroup’s proprietary data assets, Esri customers will now have access to new market-wide insights, including the following:

Monitoring of business status, like openings and closings

Real-time data updates

Custom data processing and hygiene of client records

Consumer transactional information

Custom modeling

“Esri has been a valued partner for many years,” said Bob Toth, senior vice president and general manager, Infogroup Data Licensing. “We are thrilled to work together to create solutions that will not only offer clients more unique products but will provide the business intelligence that helps them maintain a competitive advantage in today’s evolving industry.”

Infogroup’s datasets include information collected from online and corporate services, phone surveys, third-party surveys, and crowdsourcing. The accuracy of the data is verified by Infogroup, ensuring that datasets are up-to-date and able to support multiple extended, unique, and new workflows.

“Infogroup continues to move forward in helping customers with acquisition, intelligence, and product enhancement,” Toth continued. “With this vision in mind, our partnership with Esri is vital as we continue to focus on creating groundbreaking solutions that enable our customers to make smarter decisions in real time.”

To learn more about business data from Infogroup and Esri’s extensive data and location services portfolio, visit go.esri.com/business-data.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company’s solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third-party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup’s cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

