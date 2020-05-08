Esports Stadium Arlington and U.S. Army to Host Online Collegiate CS:GO Tournament Finals May 9-10, 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#collegiateesports–Esports Stadium Arlington is proud to partner with the U.S. Army to host U.S. Army presents Reload Collegiate CS:GO Invitational. The 28-team online tournament began on April 27 and wraps up on May 9-10, 2020 weekend, with the top teams competing for a $5,000 prize pool. All matches have been broadcasted on the official Esports Stadium Arlington Twitch channel using ESA’s in-house production.

“At Esports Stadium Arlington, it has been our goal to create a path to pro as well as educate up-and-coming gamers to esports. The collegiate esports community has been rapidly growing, and Esports Stadium Arlington wants to validate those efforts. We are able to showcase their abilities by providing a professional broadcast quality,” says Corey Dunn, CCO at ESA.

The tournament was originally slated to be an in-person event at ESA before COVID-19 impacted the ability to host live events. The transition to an online event was made possible with sponsorship from the U.S. Army. Additionally, North American Collegiate Counter-Strike (NACCS) played a role in registration logistics and scouting.

“At the onset of this current crisis, recruiting events and activities were canceled across the nation, impacting how we communicate about Army career opportunities. Through the partnership with Esports Stadium Arlington, as well as through social media channels, our Recruiters are actively focusing on the virtual space to continue connecting with individuals who are interested in serving. Recruiters remain accessible to those interested in a career with the U.S. Army, but they will communicate through virtual means rather than face-to-face in order to ensure the safety of our force, their families, and our community, all the while building the force in a responsible way,” says Lieutenant Colonel Sam Jungman, Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Dallas.

The collegiate teams are competing for the $5,000 prize pool with first place receiving $3,000, second place $1,500, and third place $500. The top 16 teams are currently competing in the live broadcasted playoffs where the top 4 qualifying teams will battle it out in the finals on May 9th and 10th.

