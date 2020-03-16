Epic Announces Free Support for Educators, Students and Families Impacted by COVID-19 School Closures

Digital library for kids will be available free to families and children until June 30 through participating teachers and librarians

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to support educators, families and students impacted during COVID-19 school closures around the world, Epic today announced that they are providing all educators and librarians the ability to offer students remote access to the platform for FREE through the end of the school year, June 30, 2020, with no credit card required. Epic—the leading digital playground built for unmatched safety, discoverability and fun, reaching 20 million kids—is committed to empowering teachers across the globe with the opportunity to keep students reading and learning remotely during these uncertain times.





Students will have anytime, anywhere access to Epic’s high-quality digital library that includes over 40,000 books, read-to-me and audiobooks, videos and more, on all devices. Teachers and librarians can stay connected to their students by assigning books or collections and monitoring their progress.

An invitation from an educator can provide students with Epic’s Remote Student Access, which can be obtained in 4 easy steps:

Login or sign up for your free educator account. Visit your Roster Page on a desktop computer. Click the “Send Invite” button and enter the parent email address. Click “Send Invite” and an email will be sent directly to the parent. The email will invite the parent to set up an account and connect to the classroom. This will be free of charge and no credit card will be required during signup.

“As the COVID-19 virus has continued to dramatically impact schools, teachers, students and families around the globe, we heard from thousands of educators working tirelessly to support their students and keep them reading and learning at home,” said Suren Markosian, CEO and co-founder of Epic. “As more schools began to close, we knew we had to help. Thanks, in large part, to the support of our incredible publishing and content partners, we are in a position to keep teachers connected to their students, and to let kids continue to read and discover their passions wherever they may be.”

More than one million teachers in over 90 percent of U.S. elementary schools use Epic, since the platform was built from the ground up just for kids and curated by a team of children’s publishing experts. In addition, Epic’s custom algorithm tailors content to each child’s reading level and preferences, from over 250 leading publishers such as HarperCollins, Macmillan, Sesame Street, National Geographic Kids and Smithsonian.

About Epic

Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital learning playground for kids. With tens of thousands of high-quality books, audiobooks and videos from the world’s best publishers, Epic reaches more than 20 million kids. No inappropriate content, ads or in-app purchases. Always free for educators.

The successful Epic! Originals series, enjoyed by millions of young readers, is now available in both digital and print formats.

Learn more @ getepic.com or follow us on social @epic4kids @epic4educators.

