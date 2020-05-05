Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and Full Year FY20 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “Our focus continues to be on everything we can do for our people, our players, and our communities. Thanks to the amazing dedication and determination of our teams at Electronic Arts, we’re able to deliver the games, experiences and content choices that our players are looking for during this challenging time.”

“We’ve had a strong year. Our results this quarter prove the value of the live services path we’ve been on now for a decade. The breadth and depth of our live services give the flexibility we need at times like this to meet player needs,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “I want to thank everyone at EA for rising to the challenge. People across the company have shown extraordinary innovation, energy and ingenuity. Learnings from this period will forever change the way we work at EA.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Digital net bookings* for the fiscal year was $4.052 billion, up 9% year-over-year and now represents 78% of total net bookings.
  • FIFA 20 has more than 25 million unique players to date.
  • Madden NFL 20 reached the highest engagement levels in franchise history.
  • Apex LegendsTM was the most downloaded free-to-play game on PS4 in calendar 2019.
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderTM has more than 10 million unique players to date.
  • In every quarter of fiscal 2020, monthly average players in The Sims 4TM were higher than the comparable period in the prior year.

* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games and mobile platform fees.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.

  • Net cash from operating activities was $498 million for the quarter and $1.797 billion for the fiscal year.
  • EA repurchased 2.7 million shares for $291 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the last twelve months to 12.3 million shares for $1.207 billion.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
Digital net revenue

1,219

1,065

Packaged goods and other net revenue

168

173

Total net revenue

1,387

1,238

 
Net income

418

209

Diluted earnings per share

1.43

0.69

 
Operating cash flow

498

599

 
Value of shares repurchased

291

301

Number of shares repurchased

2.7

3.2

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

 
 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

(in $ millions)

Statement of

Operations

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Mobile platform

fees

Stock-based

compensation

Total net revenue

1,387

 

(131

)

(43

)

 

Cost of revenue

269

(3

)

 

(43

)

(1

)

Gross profit

1,118

3

 

(131

)

 

1

 

Total operating expenses

717

(6

)

 

 

(90

)

Operating income

401

9

 

(131

)

 

91

 

Interest and other income, net

13

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

414

9

 

(131

)

 

91

 

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted

292

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
Digital net revenue

4,314

3,710

Packaged goods and other net revenue

1,223

1,240

Total net revenue

5,537

4,950

 
Net income 3,039*

1,019

Diluted earnings per share 10.30*

3.33

 
Operating cash flow

1,797

1,547

 
Value of shares repurchased

1,207

1,192

Number of shares repurchased

12.3

11.0

 
*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the fiscal year.

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

(in $ millions)

Statement of

Operations

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Mobile

platform fees

Stock-based

compensation

Total net revenue

5,537

 

(165

)

(161

)

 

Cost of revenue

1,369

(12

)

 

(161

)

(4

)

Gross profit

4,168

12

 

(165

)

 

4

 

Total operating expenses

2,723

(27

)

 

 

(343

)

Operating income

1,445

39

 

(165

)

 

347

 

Interest and other income, net

63

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

1,508

39

 

(165

)

 

347

 

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted

295

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in $ millions)
Total net revenue

1,387

1,238

5,537

4,950

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(131)

173

(165)

182

Mobile platform fees

(43)

(47)

(161)

(188)

Net bookings

1,213

1,364

5,211

4,944

Impact of COVID-19 on our Business Operations and Outlook

We have focused on actions to support our people, our players, and our communities around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantially all of our global workforce has shifted to work from home, and our primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees. Our IT, security and digital platform teams mobilized to add capacity to our remote working systems to scale to a fully distributed workforce.

Throughout this time, our studio teams have continued to deliver live service content while working from home. We launched our “Stay Home, Play Together” initiative to bring our players together when physical distancing is keeping us apart, and we’ve delivered dozens of Stay & Play programs to date, from special community livestreams and giveaways, to athletes and celebrities playing our games with fans. Our esports teams have conducted major online tournaments, and we’ve executed or plan to execute in the coming months more than 100 celebrity, athlete, community and charity online esports events.

With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and live services net bookings growth to date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to EA’s business are set forth under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in this release.

Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020

The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021

Beginning in fiscal year 2021, we will make two changes to the way we report net bookings.

  • First, we will report mobile bookings gross of platform fees, instead of net, to align with industry practice. This will result in a gross up in net bookings but no change to underlying profit.
  • Second, we will update the presentation of net bookings by composition to focus on full game and live services sales & other, in line with the direction we continue to drive the business.

Our fiscal year 2021 guidance reflects both of these changes. Where relevant, financial data for fiscal 2020 is recast for comparability. Please refer to our FY21 Financial Reporting Update on our IR website for additional information.

Financial metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $5.525 billion.

    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $25 million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $978 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.35.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.575 billion.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 292 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

  • Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.550 billion. For comparison purposes, if fiscal 2020 were to be recast in the same way, we would have reported net bookings of $5.375 billion.

Twelve Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ending

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actuals

Outlook

(in $ millions)
Full game

1,783

1,700

Live services & other

3,592

3,850

Total net bookings recast

5,375

5,550

Platform fee*

(164)

(190)

Total net bookings as currently reported

5,211

5,360

 
*Fee charged by third-party providers on various platforms, including mobile.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP-Based Financial Data

GAAP

Guidance

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Stock-based

compensation

(in $ millions)
Total net revenue

5,525

 

25

 

Cost of revenue

1,382

 

 

Operating expense

2,850

(20

)

(430

)

Income before provision for income taxes

1,270

20

 

25

430

 

Net income

978

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted shares

292

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending June 30, 2020

Financial metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.220 billion.

    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $(220) million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $270 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.93.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 291 million for purposes of calculating first quarter fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

  • Net bookings is expected to be approximately $1.000 billion. For comparison purposes, if the first fiscal quarter of 2020 were to be recast in the same way, we would have reported net bookings of $782 million.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ending June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

GAAP-Based Financial Data

 

 

GAAP

Guidance

 

Acquisition-

related

expenses

 

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

 

Stock-based

compensation

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

 

1,220

 

 

 

(220

)

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

635

 

(5

)

 

 

 

(90

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

374

 

5

 

 

(220

)

 

90

 

Net income

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares used in computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

291

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international), using the Conference ID 3759016 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation and a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance. After the conference call, EA will also post the prepared remarks and the transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 3759016. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020,” and other information regarding EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following:

  • The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Continued disruptions, postponements or cancellations of sports seasons and sporting events around which the Company seeks to launch games and provide live services; worsening economic conditions that negatively impact discretionary consumer spending and consumer demand; the closure of several of the Company’s key locations, including its global headquarters in Redwood City, California and key studios across North America, Europe and Asia which could impact (1) the Company’s ability to meet product and live service development schedules, (2) the effectiveness of the Company’s quality controls and game testing measures, and (3) the Company’s ability to conduct normal business operations; the inability of third-party developers with whom the Company has partnerships to meet product development schedules; sustained closures of the physical stores of key retail partners and deterioration in the financial condition of such retail partners; delays in the release date and the decreased unit volume of next-generation consoles from the Company’s platform partners; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may be unforeseen as of the date of this release.
  • General Business Risks: Sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; changes in our tax rates or tax laws timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; and the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units.

In addition, other factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations are described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors” as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

These forward-looking statements are current as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Apex Legends and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

Net revenue

1,387

 

 

1,238

 

5,537

 

4,950

Cost of revenue

269

 

 

276

 

1,369

 

1,322

Gross profit

1,118

 

 

962

 

4,168

 

3,628

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

402

 

 

398

 

1,559

 

1,433

Marketing and sales

167

 

 

229

 

631

 

702

General and administrative

142

 

 

123

 

506

 

460

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

 

11

 

5

 

14

Amortization of intangibles

6

 

 

5

 

22

 

23

Total operating expenses

717

 

 

766

 

2,723

 

2,632

Operating income

401

 

 

196

 

1,445

 

996

Interest and other income (expense), net

13

 

 

23

 

63

 

83

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

414

 

 

219

 

1,508

 

1,079

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(4

)

 

10

 

(1,531

)

60

Net income

418

 

 

209

 

3,039

 

1,019

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1.44

 

 

0.70

 

10.37

 

3.36

Diluted

1.43

 

 

0.69

 

10.30

 

3.33

Number of shares used in computation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

290

 

 

299

 

293

 

303

Diluted

292

 

 

301

 

295

 

306

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on January 30, 2020 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Guidance

 

Variance

 

Actuals

 

Actuals

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

1,325

 

 

62

 

 

1,387

 

 

1,238

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(131

)

 

 

 

(131

)

 

173

 

Mobile platform fees2

(42

)

 

(1

)

 

(43

)

 

(47

)

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

257

 

 

12

 

 

269

 

 

276

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

(3

)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

Mobile platform fees2

(42

)

 

(1

)

 

(43

)

 

(47

)

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

724

 

 

(7

)

 

717

 

 

766

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

(7

)

 

1

 

 

(6

)

 

(16

)

Stock-based compensation

(94

)

 

4

 

 

(90

)

 

(72

)

Income before tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

359

 

 

55

 

 

414

 

 

219

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

10

 

 

(1

)

 

9

 

 

17

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(131

)

 

 

 

(131

)

 

173

 

Mobile platform fees2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

94

 

 

(3

)

 

91

 

 

73

 

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

%

 

 

 

18

%

 

18

%

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1.06

 

 

0.38

 

 

1.44

 

 

0.70

 

Diluted

1.05

 

 

0.38

 

 

1.43

 

 

0.69

 

Number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

291

 

 

(1

)

 

290

 

 

299

 

Diluted

293

 

 

(1

)

 

292

 

 

301

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

 

2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2020

 

March 31, 20193

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

3,768

 

 

4,708

 

Short-term investments

1,967

 

 

737

 

Receivables, net

461

 

 

623

 

Other current assets

321

 

 

313

 

Total current assets

6,517

 

 

6,381

 

Property and equipment, net

449

 

 

448

 

Goodwill

1,885

 

 

1,892

 

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

53

 

 

87

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,903

 

 

35

 

Other assets

305

 

 

114

 

TOTAL ASSETS

11,112

 

 

8,957

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

68

 

 

113

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

1,052

 

 

1,052

 

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

945

 

 

1,100

 

Senior notes, current, net

599

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

2,664

 

 

2,265

 

Senior notes, net

397

 

 

994

 

Income tax obligations

373

 

 

233

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1

 

 

2

 

Other liabilities

216

 

 

132

 

Total liabilities

3,651

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

3

 

 

3

 

Retained earnings

7,508

 

 

5,358

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50

)

 

(30

)

Total stockholders’ equity

7,461

 

 

5,331

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

11,112

 

 

8,957

 

3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

20193

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

418

 

 

209

 

 

3,039

 

 

1,019

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

39

 

 

37

 

 

150

 

 

145

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

5

 

 

14

 

 

5

 

 

14

 

Stock-based compensation

91

 

 

73

 

 

347

 

 

284

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

340

 

 

183

 

 

164

 

 

(88

)

Other assets

(41

)

 

(65

)

 

35

 

 

(24

)

Accounts payable

(3

)

 

24

 

 

(36

)

 

59

 

Accrued and other liabilities

(145

)

 

(120

)

 

119

 

 

3

 

Deferred income taxes, net

(78

)

 

73

 

 

(1,871

)

 

(16

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(128

)

 

171

 

 

(155

)

 

151

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

498

 

 

599

 

 

1,797

 

 

1,547

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(40

)

 

(35

)

 

(140

)

 

(119

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

767

 

 

733

 

 

2,142

 

 

1,688

 

Purchase of short-term investments

(738

)

 

(198

)

 

(3,359

)

 

(1,342

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

(58

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11

)

 

500

 

 

(1,357

)

 

169

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

28

 

 

25

 

 

62

 

 

61

 

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(5

)

 

(6

)

 

(91

)

 

(122

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(291

)

 

(301

)

 

(1,207

)

 

(1,192

)

Payment of contingent consideration

(32

)

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(300

)

 

(282

)

 

(1,358

)

 

(1,253

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(22

)

 

4

 

 

(22

)

 

(13

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

165

 

 

821

 

 

(940

)

 

450

 

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

3,603

 

 

3,887

 

 

4,708

 

 

4,258

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

3,768

 

 

4,708

 

 

3,768

 

 

4,708

 

3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

