Electronic Arts and Google Announce Partnership to Bring EA Games to Stadia

EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ To Launch on Stadia

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Google announced a partnership to launch five EA games on Stadia – Google’s cloud-based gaming platform. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ – the critically acclaimed single-player, third-person action-adventure Star Wars™ game from Respawn and EA – is scheduled to launch on Stadia by the end of this year. EA SPORTS™ FIFA and Madden NFL are scheduled to be available to players on Stadia this winter, with more games to follow in 2021.





“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

“We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button,” said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google.

Stadia is Google’s new cloud-based gaming platform that lets you play the latest video games on TVs, laptops, desktops, and select tablets and phones. With Stadia you can buy games that run at up to 1080p/60fps, or play with the Stadia Pro subscription that gives players access to play a selection of games up to 4K/60fps and HDR, along with free games to claim each month. EA games will be available for purchase. For more information on Stadia, visit www.stadia.com.

