Edison Interactive Selects TELUS to Power its Connected Vehicle Platform in Canada

End-Users of Edison’s Customer Experience Platforms will have the Fastest and Most Reliable Service in Canada

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalOutofHome–Edison Interactive (EI), today announced an exclusive agreement with TELUS to power its connected vehicle platform expansion in Canada. Edison is a leading software provider that builds Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital-out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions in complex environments.

“Our customer experience platform is scaling globally with Fortune 500 companies in planes, trains, golf cars and automobiles,” said Edison’s CRO & Co-founder, Nick Stanitz-Harper. “By combining Edison’s next-generation customer experience platform with the addition of TELUS as our exclusive connectivity provider in Canada, it further cements our commitment to provide end-users with the fastest cellular network, unparalleled content and functional feature sets.”

The launch begins with Edison Interactive’s expansion of the Avis Budget Group (ABG) Travel Assistant product in Canada. The Travel Assistant has all the tools necessary to provide rental car customers a stress-free trip. Some of the unique features include:

Google Translate

Unlimited international talk & text

Turn-by-turn directions

Local discounts and offers

Games & entertainment

Streaming audio & video

The Travel Assistant also includes a rental partner app marketplace, and a remote communication tool for rental car companies. The device is currently available to car rental customers in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver and at top airport and local-market locations throughout the U.S. The number of connected devices that people are interacting with is rapidly increasing year-over-year.

“The TELUS network is proven to be the fastest, highest quality wireless network in Canada and we are pleased to offer Edison customers access to this world-class connectivity,” said David Sharma, TELUS President of Partner Solutions.

TELUS’ award-winning wireless network will power a world-class experience for our rental car customers. Canada is recognized by Opensignal1 as having one of the fastest mobile networks in the world and TELUS has been ranked as the fastest provider within Canada by Ookla, Opensignal, Tutela and PCMag2. Now customers can stay connected to their favorite features during their rental car journey on Canada’s fastest network, coast-to-coast.

Edison Interactive and TELUS form a powerful combination. Both companies are committed to building and delivering technology and business innovations that not only improve the customer experience, but also stimulate future economic growth.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading software provider that builds customized interactive customer experience solutions for complex environments. Edison has built unparalleled customer experience solutions for industry-leading Fortune 500 companies. Shark Experience presented by Verizon is now available in 23,000+ golf cars in the U.S., and the Avis Budget Group (ABG) Travel Assistant is available to car rental customers at top airport and local-market locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plans to expand globally. With robust analytics and ancillary revenue opportunities, Edison has enabled brands to connect with customers in more relevant and meaningful ways. The company was founded in 2016, and is headquartered in Denver, Colo. Visit www.edisoninteractive.com to learn more about the company’s innovative customer experience technology, tools and solutions.

