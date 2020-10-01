EA SPORTS Celebrates FIFA 21 World Premiere With Music Performances and More Around the Globe
FIFA 21 Kicks Off With a Bombastic, Can’t-Miss Barrage of All Things FIFA on October 1
Celebrate the World’s Game With Global Virtual Concerts, Vanity Giveaways and More
WHO:
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 and Artists/Celebrities Around the World
WHAT:
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 is kicking off its World Premiere on October 1 with the first-ever FIFA World Celebration, where more than 40 global artists featured on the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will come together on their respective channels to celebrate the premiere and upcoming launch of the game. Football fans can listen to their favorite artists worldwide and participate in other activities throughout the 22-hour event – full information and line-up can be found here.
Music headliners include Dua Lipa, Anitta, Tame Impala, and Diplo. Fans can follow their performances – along with those from other artists across the globe – on the artists’ channels and hop from stage-to-stage to see their favorite acts celebrate The World’s Game.
EA Play* members can be among the first to get on the pitch starting October 1 with the EA Play 10-hour early access trial, which includes pre-launch challenges and rewards. Throughout the season, members will also receive Start of Season XP Boosts for FIFA Ultimate Team, recurring FUT kits and stadium customization item rewards, plus 10% off FIFA Points. Additionally, players who log-in to FUT 21 during the event will receive a Kylian Mbappe Tifo for FUT Stadium**. Visit www.eaplay.com for more details.
WHEN:
All performances will take place on October 1, highlights include:
11:00AM – 11:30AM PT: Dua Lipa
3:00PM – 3:30PM PT: Anitta
7:00PM – 7:30PM PT: Tame Impala
8:00PM – 8:30PM PT: Diplo
View the full line-up/schedule here***
WEBSITE:
For more details about the FIFA 21 World Celebration, visit
Additionally, follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter and Instagram to make sure you don’t miss any of the FIFA 21 World Premiere launch celebrations!
* CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE EA PLAY TERMS https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ FOR DETAILS.
** Offer is for promotional purposes only & has no cash value. Offer expires October 2, 2020 11:59PM PT. You must login to EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT) between October 1, 12:01AM PT and October 2, 11:59PM PT on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam only to receive your Kylian Mbappe Tifo for FUT Stadium. EA Play membership* is required to access FIFA 21 during this period.
*** Line-up subject to change
