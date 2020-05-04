E Ink and Innolux Announce Their Collaboration on a 28-inch Color ePaper

New Size is Targeted for Applications in Public Transportation and Retail Markets

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and Innolux, a leading supplier of TFT-LCD panels, today announced their collaboration on large-sized ACeP (Advanced Color ePaper) panels. Innolux is E Ink’s first partner to work on the production and sales of large-sized ACeP. With this partnership, both parties will focus on expanding electronic paper (ePaper) products in IoT and Smart City applications.

IoT and Smart City applications are extremely well suited for products featuring ePaper. E Ink’s ePaper is extremely low power, as no power is required to hold an image, its form factor is thin and lightweight, and the reflective display technology uses ambient light without the need for a backlight. With the advancement of color ePaper technology, Innolux and E Ink see a great opportunity for development and expansion into IoT and Smart City markets. In this collaboration, E Ink will provide full color ePaper film to Innolux, while Innolux will produce modules and leverage its strength in special applications and large-size panels to promote E Ink’s first generation of ACeP, E Ink Gallery™ to the market.

“E Ink is actively developing the ecosystem around ePaper. By providing our unique film to Innolux as part of our strategic partnership, together we will grow the ePaper business and expand the ePaper ecosystem,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “Innolux is the sole ecosystem partner for large-sized modules for our ACeP technology and E Ink will be introducing potential customers for large sized panels to Innolux. Through the strong cooperation between E Ink and Innolux, we will expand applications of color ePaper, show the excellent characteristics and value of ePaper, and attract more market attention and adoption.”

Jim Hung, Chairman and CEO of Innolux, said, “Panel applications have become more diverse as 5G and AI have encouraged the development of applications in smart life, digital entertainment and health management. Innolux has differentiating advantages owing to our solid capability in panel manufacturing, and are glad to partner with E Ink as the total panel solution provider for the full color ePaper project.”

The 28-inch bar type color ePaper using E Ink Gallery will be mainly used for in-vehicle advertisement signage and retail signage, as well as in public transportation such as metro, high-speed railway, train, or electric bus. With E Ink’s core benefits of ultra-low power consumption and sunlight readability, ePaper could replace traditional paper poster to enhance a smart city development and sustainable environment.

About E Ink



E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Innolux Corporation



Innolux Corporation (formerly Chimei Innolux Corporation, renamed in November 2012) is one of the world leading TFT-LCD total solution manufacturers, having strong presence in both large-size panels and small & medium size products. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including LCD panels with touch function (Desktop monitor, notebook, tablet PC and smartphone), special-application panels (industrial applications, automotive, avionics, and medical applications), and LCD TV. As a world’s top panel supplier, Innolux provides the most complete and flexible production lines: fourteen TFT-LCD fabs and three touch sensor fabs located in Jhunan and Tainan in Taiwan; along with extensive assembly facilities in China, including in Ningbo, Nanjing, Foshan, and Shanghai. Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The company’s 2019 consolidated revenue reached NT$ 252 billion. For more information, please visit www.innolux.com

