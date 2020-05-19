DrFirst’s iPrescribe Wins 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Medication Management Innovation

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health and Medical Technology Products and Companies

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DrFirst’s iPrescribe mobile e-prescribing app is the winner of MedTech Breakthrough’s “Best New e-Prescribing Solution” award in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. DrFirst is a pioneer in technology, support, and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

iPrescribe can be used as a supplement to clinicians’ electronic health record (EHR) systems and gives providers the freedom to write and renew prescriptions, including for controlled substances, by using an app on their mobile phone or tablet, empowering them to send prescriptions in a matter of seconds even if they are without access to a laptop or VPN, at another facility, out of the office, in an emergency situation, or simply for convenience. With industry-leading e-prescribing features at their fingertips, iPrescribe users can write scripts quickly while safeguarding against errors and complying with prescribing regulations. This is especially important with many states mandating e-prescribing of controlled substances and prescription drug monitoring program checks.

“While many doctors currently have access to some form of electronic prescribing, they are still manually calling in prescriptions or writing paper prescriptions far too often,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “iPrescribe is driving the revolution toward 100% electronic prescribing with the smallest amount of friction on the market, making the prescribing process faster and safer while ensuring regulatory compliance. We are thrilled to recognize DrFirst as a 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner, and we extend a hearty congratulations to the entire DrFirst team on their well-deserved industry recognition.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including robotics, clinical administration, telehealth, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), mHealth, medical devices, and medical data. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“iPrescribe packs industry-leading workflows and information into a very fast and simple tool that provides doctors with the information they need when they need it, whether or not they already use an EHR. This is especially important today, as many healthcare providers are working remotely and seeing patients via telehealth because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. “Our mobile e-prescribing app is giving doctors many industry firsts that set it apart. For example, iPrescribe can onboard a doctor in minutes, right within the app, while other solutions require days or weeks to verify a prescriber’s identity to allow prescriptions to be sent. iPrescribe also offers the bells and whistles of a full e-prescribing system, including patients’ medication histories, drug interaction and allergy alerts, real-time access to patients’ co-pay information, and a ‘patient finder’ tool that prepopulates information. We are proud to receive this industry recognition in honor of the innovation and success of the iPrescribe app.”

iPrescribe is available at no cost and is the highest rated mobile e-prescribing app on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com

