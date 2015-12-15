Dadventures Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding to Expand Curated Family Entertainment Platform

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dadventures, a curated discovery platform that matches families with vetted local and home entertainment, announced the closure of its successful $2 million seed funding round. The round was led by multiple angel investors.

Inspired by their struggles balancing parenting with busy careers, fellow dads and entrepreneurs Stephen Dypiangco and Devon George co-founded Dadventures to help other dads gain confidence as active parents and more equal partners. Dadventures currently reaches over 100,000 parents a week and has seen over 125 percent growth in users, driven by increased demand for fun and safe family entertainment during the pandemic.

Dadventures will use its seed funding dollars to grow its subscription member base, the number of cities in which it supports parents and its Original events offering, while expanding its curated family entertainment discovery tools to include more features and enhanced personalization.

“Today’s dads are more involved in their kids’ lives than ever before, but there aren’t many dad-specific resources to help them succeed, which is a problem we call the ‘Dad Gap,’” said Dypiangco. “With our family entertainment recommendations that are dad-vetted and dad-approved, we help take away the arduous tasks of researching and planning, so dads and their partners can focus on spending more time having fun with their kids. This round of seed funding will help us expand our offerings to continue to provide memorable experiences to kids and parents alike.”

Dadventures believes that when dads are empowered to succeed at home, it helps everyone: dads themselves, their kids and especially moms who typically handle a larger share of responsibilities. Parents can subscribe to become a Dadventures member for just $2.99 a month/$24.99 a year that provides access to exclusive content, experiences, discounts, giveaways, free COVID-19 safe event tickets and more. To learn more visit: www.dadventures.com.

Dadventures was founded to fill a need for dads as most parenting resources are targeted towards moms. According to a Pew Study, dads are much more involved in child care than they were 50 years ago, and while they’re spending more time with their children, many dads feel they’re not doing enough. Dadventures champions dads to lean in and helps them feel comfortable navigating in a space geared for them. Join now.

