CPG Brands Game Changer: Jabil Offers Connected Packaging Solution Built to Scale

Jabil’s Connected Packaging platform eliminates reorder friction for everyday goods, building brand loyalty by maximizing convenience

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jabil Packaging Solutions, a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today launched a connected packaging platform that enables Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies to offer their customers a compelling next-generation user experience that maximizes convenience and boosts brand loyalty. The new platform combines sensors, connectivity and cloud technologies to eliminate reorder friction for consumer staples. Leveraging Jabil’s specialized services, differentiated capabilities and turnkey products for connected packaging innovation and scale, the platform positions the company as one of the only packaging solutions providers to offer connected packaging services across the entire value chain.

“Customers tell us they appreciate that Alexa can help ensure they never run out of the essential products they use every day,” said David Jackson, director, Alexa Smart Home, Amazon. “With Jabil’s new connected solution, more brands can now seamlessly integrate smart reordering into their devices, helping their customers reorder essentials automatically, or receive low inventory notifications, through convenient Alexa interactions.”

Jabil’s new offering responds to unprecedented rapid growth in consumer uptake of e-commerce and subscription services. “The pandemic has fueled an unexpected growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, permanently shifting many business models,” wrote John Blake, senior director analyst at Gartner in a report*. John Blake is research director for packaging, labeling sustainability and product lifecycle management in Gartner Supply Chain Research. According to the report, “in 2020, the U.S. total e-commerce sales are estimated to have increased 32.4% from 2019, where total retail sales increased just 3.4%.” The report further stated, “but as business models have evolved, operating models have lagged.”

Connected packaging represents the next generation of CPG innovation and is widely expected to transform the industry over the next decade. To help brands leap to the forefront of these consumer trends, Jabil is also offering a suite of specialized services that accelerate new product introduction. These services address early-stage ideation, prototype development, design for manufacturability, in-market user testing and the facilitation of a regional or global product launch and post-launch end-user support. Jabil is unique in the market as a solution provider able to coordinate and execute on all aspects of a connected packaging solution, from software to manufacturing, from concept to scale.

Jabil is well positioned to lead this movement with extensive technology capabilities and a deep history of packaging innovation. Connected packaging, particularly its enablement of auto-replenishment, provides CPG brands with a scalable response to both consumer and brand pain points felt across the evolving CPG landscape.

“Our deep knowledge of the CPG industry and expertise in device manufacturing and digital solutions create a powerful value proposition for CPG brands looking to enter the field,” said Jason Paladino, senior vice president of Jabil and CEO of Jabil Packaging Solutions. “Our unique ability to provide the connected device, the consumable packaging and the IoT platform all under one roof eliminates a significant amount of complexity and cost for CPGs needing to move quickly.”

Please visit Jabil Packaging Solutions for more information.

*Gartner, Research Roundup: Supply Chain Strategies to Optimize Packaging for Success in E-Commerce and D2C, John Blake, 8 April 2021

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact

Michelle Smith



VP Communications & Brand Strategy, Jabil



(813) 415-1116



michelle_smith@jabil.com

Investor Contact

Adam Berry



VP Investor Relations, Jabil



(727) 803-5772



adam_berry@jabil.com