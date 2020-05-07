CORRECTING and REPLACING Carousel Group Enters U.S. Sports Betting Market Behind SportsBetting.com

Spain-based Small Business Tackles Online Gambling Giants With Rich Brand and Novel Market Approach

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

CAROUSEL GROUP ENTERS U.S. SPORTS BETTING MARKET BEHIND SPORTSBETTING.COM

Spain-based Small Business Tackles Online Gambling Giants With Rich Brand and Novel Market Approach

Carousel Group, a holding company operating in the online gaming industry, announced today the licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming to offer sports betting in the state.

In 2019, Carousel launched its flagship brand, www.SportsBetting.com, which will serve as the web and mobile app portal for customers within Colorado state lines.

“ Despite the ongoing and tragic global crisis, we couldn’t be more confident about the sports betting product we’re bringing to the American market,” Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer said. “ While other entities have closed their doors and laid off employees, we’re hiring staff and expanding our operations in the United States.”

SportsBetting.com runs on Carousel Group’s proprietary in-house platform, which allows them to bring a unique and powerful product to the market that does not rely on third-party vendors to provide hardware, software, marketing and odds. This is in contrast to the approach many gambling companies have taken over the last two years since sports betting became legal in the U.S.

“ We have built our business upon a team with years of experience in the industry combined with our own technology, which gives us a huge advantage over the competition,” Graetzer added. “ It’s in our DNA to be innovative and different so through our proprietary assets we will offer something fresh and exciting to the U.S. betting community.”

Carousel Group is in the process of applying for sports betting licenses in other U.S. states. The company will be expanding its American footprint by opening offices in New Jersey and Colorado later this year.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group (www.carouselgroup.net) is a rapidly-growing holding company established in 2017 with the mission to build a global iGaming empire in the regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 50 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group and its flagship brands (www.SportsBetting.com, www.RaceBook.com) utilize proprietary technology to offer market-leading odds behind a customer-first experience.

Contacts

Jacob Crossman



jacob@coolmediapr.com