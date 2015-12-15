CitiusTech Launches Stars Decision Engine, an AI-based solution to Drive CMS Star Improvement for Health Plans

Unique AI/ML driven solution for sustainable Stars improvement, leveraging CitiusTech’s Embedded Intelligence Framework

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, announced today the launch of its Stars Decision Engine, a unique artificial intelligence (AI) driven solution for Medicare Advantage Plans to drive performance improvements in their CMS Star initiatives.

Stars Decision Engine provides rich insights to positively impact quality performance across all contracts, with performance trends and benchmarks to help health plans drive sustainable value. It utilizes built-in data science models to accurately project an end-of-year Star score, and recommends key measures, members and providers for ROI-based performance improvement.

“Stars Decision Engine combines our passion for human-centric design with deep expertise in healthcare AI,” said Sridhar Turaga, SVP of Digital Innovation and Data Science at CitiusTech. “Designed as a microservices-based, plug-and-play engine, it empowers health plans to accelerate quality improvement through smarter prioritization of measures, members, providers and initiatives.”

“Star ratings impact consumer decisions significantly when it comes to selecting health plans,” said John Janney Jr., Executive Practice Leader at FluidEdge Consulting, CitiusTech’s healthcare consulting arm that co-led the solution’s concept and design alongside CitiusTech. “These ratings, along with annual bonuses from CMS, should encourage payers to closely monitor and systematically improve their Star ratings.”

The solution leverages CitiusTech’s Embedded Intelligence Framework, including AI-based components and accelerators to identify and suggest opportunities across the Stars value chain, including data enrichment, targeted segmentation, workflow optimization and outreach effectiveness.

“CMS Star ratings is an area that presents a unique opportunity for health plans to leverage data science and maximize ROI,” said Shyam Manoj, SVP and Head of Payer Market at CitiusTech. “Stars Decision Engine has been designed for payer organizations to enable data-driven decision making and drive continuous improvement across their Medicare programs.”

CitiusTech works with leading payer organizations in areas such as Interoperability (FHIR and clinical integration), data strategy and engineering, quality and provider performance management (HEDIS, Stars), data science (AI/ML, NLP) and consumer engagement. CitiusTech’s clients include leading national health plans and payer technology vendors. The Stars Decision Engine extends CitiusTech’s focus on helping payers improve their member and provider engagement and financial performance.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a major provider of healthcare technology services and solutions to healthcare technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, CitiusTech enables healthcare organizations to drive clinical value chain excellence – across integration & interoperability, data management (EDW, Big Data), performance management (BI / analytics), predictive analytics & data science and digital engagement (mobile, IoT). CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through specialized solutions, healthcare technology platforms, proficiencies and accelerators. With cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare organizations worldwide.

Contacts

For CitiusTech – Rethu Panicker



Lead – Corporate Communications



Rethu.Panicker@citiustech.com