Call of Duty Delivers Game-Changing Free-to-Play Experience With Call of Duty: Warzone – Available Now

New Massive Combat Experience with up to 150 Players is Free-to-Play for Everyone

Experience One Massive World and Two Epic Modes of Play, including a New Way to Play Battle Royale and a Race to Collect In-Match Cash in the All-New Mode Plunder

Further Unites Call of Duty Community with Crossplay Support, Bringing Friends Together to Play Together

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welcome to Warzone, a new game-changing experience from Call of Duty®. Free-to-play and free-for-everyone, Call of Duty: Warzone is now available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone is an all-new experience from the world of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, where up to 150 players can squad up with friends and drop into the fictional city of Verdansk, a massive online combat arena packed with non-stop action and endless fun. At launch, players will team up and fight as a trio across two epic modes, which includes a new take on the popular all-out survival Battle Royale mode with new and innovative ways to play, and an all-new original mode called Plunder, where teams battle to collect the most in-match Cash.

Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone to download and play. The full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not required to play Warzone.

“Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer. “With Warzone we are allowing players across the world to experience the fun of Call of Duty for free.”

“Warzone is more than a new era for Call of Duty, it’s a game-changer for players and fans. We’re delivering two incredible modes of play within this massive world that take the experience to a new level,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “The teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software have created an amazing, free-to-play experience that’s accessible to all to jump in right away and have a blast. There’s a ton of content plans and live events to come that will continue to keep fans guessing and ready to experience new thrills.”

“Warzone is a giant sandbox for combat and adventure on a massive scale, featuring signature Call of Duty gameplay with new and fun different ways to play and win,” said Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director, Infinity Ward. “We’re proud of the Modern Warfare universe we’ve created and the massive world of Warzone that offers a seamless experience that’s free-for-everyone to download and play with friends. Today is just the beginning, we can’t wait to start this journey with fans.”

“Warzone was developed with all playstyles and skill levels in mind, so no matter how you want to play, there’s something fun for everyone,” said Ryan Burnett, Senior Executive Producer, Raven Software. “Warzone also brings the community together with crossplay support and unified progression that it shares with Modern Warfare, which is something the team is very proud of. It’s been a fun ride and we can’t wait for all players to jump in and experience the action for themselves.”

In Warzone’s Battle Royale mode, drop into the massive Verdansk world with 150 players in teams of three to loot and fight to be the last squad standing in a colossal firefight. In this redefined Battle Royale, players of all skill levels and playstyles will find new ways to play and be rewarded in the survival game mode.

Players can collect in-match Cash to purchase equipment, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks or Revive Tokens for fallen teammates at Buy Stations located throughout the map to help turn the tide of war.

Squads can choose to take on Contracts, optional in-match mini-missions located throughout the map that payout in epic in-match rewards upon completion, including rare loot, in-match Cash, XP, and Weapon XP to help squads get the upper hand on the competition.

If you go down in a match, it doesn’t mean you’re out for the count. In Warzone’ s Battle Royale, there are different ways players can earn their way back into the fight: The Gulag is an all-new way to earn a second chance at survival in Battle Royale. Upon being eliminated, players will be taken to the Gulag to face-off against another fallen player in a 1v1 winner-takes-all gunfight, for a chance to redeploy back into the match. In addition, players can earn enough in-match Cash to purchase a Self-Revive Kit in order to heal themselves after being downed by an opponent. Players can also bring back fallen teammates by earning enough in-match Cash to purchase a Squad Buyback at Buy Stations scattered throughout the map.

s Battle Royale, there are different ways players can earn their way back into the fight:

Warzone also features the all-new, large-scale combat mode Plunder, where the freedom and gameplay variety of Battle Royale meets fast-paced Call of Duty action.

In Plunder, teams drop into an action-packed race to collect as much in-match Cash as possible by raiding Supply Boxes, eliminating opponents, completing Contracts or by controlling key Cash deposit locations throughout the map.

Each player gets unlimited respawns, their own loadout, killstreaks and more, as they employ multiple team strategies to grow and safeguard their collection of in-match Cash.

There are a variety of ways to achieve victory, creating nearly endless epic moments and creative possibilities to win this battleground heist.

Call of Duty: Warzone supports crossplay and features unified progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For players that already own the full version of Modern Warfare, all content already earned including Battle Pass items, Operators, weapons and customization items will carry over to Warzone, and all progression earned in Warzone will count towards overall Modern Warfare progression. For players who do not own the full version of Modern Warfare, all progress and items they’ve earned in Warzone will be rewarded in Modern Warfare, should they ever choose to purchase it.

In addition, Warzone shares the same Item Shop and Battle Pass System as Modern Warfare which includes a new Operator, Weapons, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, XP Tokens, and much more. The Battle Pass system allows players to unlock two free new functional weapons, up to 300 COD points, calling cards and more just by playing. Those who want to bring their game to a whole new level can purchase the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points for access to unlock up to 100 tiers of new content, including an instant unlock for iconic Special Forces Operator, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley.

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Defender Pack is also back in the Call of Duty Store for a limited time and includes eleven in-game digital items including the Defender Pistol cosmetic weapon variant, a weapon camo and a watch. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds received from the Pack go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization that helps veterans in the US and UK find high quality civilian jobs.

For the most up to date information on Call of Duty: Warzone, check out the Activision Games Blog at https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty.

Developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Warzone is available for download now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For players who already own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone automatically becomes a part of your game experience and is available to play now. The fully-optimized PC version, developed in partnership with Beenox, is available exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming platform. Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) with additional development support from Activision Shanghai, Beenox, High Moon Studios and Sledgehammer Games.

