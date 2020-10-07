Brightsight Selected by ioXt Alliance for Global Security Certification Program

New Authorized Lab addition expands third-party validation and testing expertise

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced the addition of Brightsight to the ioXt Authorized Labs Certification Program. As an exclusive test provider for the ioXt Alliance, Authorized Labs perform all testing required for devices to be certified by the Alliance to bear the ioXt SmartCert seal of security.

Brightsight is the largest independent security testing lab in the world and has over 35 years of experience evaluating products against a variety of security requirements. Globally, Brightsight has worked with government organizations, IT, financial, and automotive industries to analyze and test devices against security standards and is the only lab in the world accredited by multiple governmental Common Criteria Schemes. As a leading lab for IoT security, Brightsight is a member of GSMA, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, and has worked closely with Arm, to develop PSA Certified, an industry-driven initiative advocating the use of independent third-party testing for building trust across the entire IoT ecosystem.

“The IoT industry has exploded over the years and at Brightsight, we have made it a priority to provide a holistic approach to connected device security to ensure devices are safe before entering the market,” said Olaf Tettero, Chief Technology Officer at Brightsight. “We look forward to working with the ioXt Alliance to advance security for the industry through testing against their universal standards, which will better protect all end-users from vulnerabilities in devices.”

The ioXt Alliance’s mission is to build manufacturer and consumer confidence in the security of IoT products. By working with experienced Authorized Labs that are global leaders in security and compliance testing, the Alliance is providing technology companies and device manufacturers the third-party testing and validation necessary to ensure proper security for consumers. Composed of eight principles that focus on security, upgradability and transparency, the ioXt Certification Program tests a product’s compliance against the global ioXt security standard with clear guidelines for quantifying the appropriate level of security needed for a specific device across industries.

“We are thrilled to have Brightsight as an exclusive testing lab for the Alliance,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “With their extensive experience and proven track record of product testing in the industry, we are confident that consumers and manufactures will find a great sense of assurance and protection with products bearing the ioXt SmartCert after evaluation by their lab.”

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, ioXt Certification Program and ioXt Authorized Labs, visit: https://www.ioxtalliance.org/.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

About Brightsight

Brightsight is the number one independent security lab in the world. With over 35 years of experience evaluating IT products against a variety of security requirements, Brightsight is the preferred business and advisory partner for certification and security evaluations of (Mobile) Payment solutions. With offices in the Netherlands, Spain and China, Brightsight helps customers reaching their business goals with state-of-the-art technical capability and up-to-date certification knowledge in different regions and applications.

