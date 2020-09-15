Bosch Power Tools Gives Back to Trade Workers With Always Essential Program

Designed to recognize and thank essential workers, the program will shine a spotlight on those who show up on the front lines, every day

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, the world market leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve. With “Always Essential,” Bosch plans to meet these essential workers where they are, giving back through giveaways and worksite activations.

Recognizing that individuals in the trades couldn’t stay home while facing a global pandemic, Bosch sees workers from HVAC to construction and beyond continuing to perform their essential duties. As many facets of everyday life were shut down, new hospitals and healthcare centers needed to be built, heating and air conditioning systems needed to be repaired, power lines, roads and bridges needed to be maintained. The very framework of our society continues to be managed by frontline workers who stay largely behind the scenes. Until now.

“While ‘essential worker’ has become a buzzworthy phrase in 2020, we understand and celebrate that these trade professionals are, and always have been, essential to our way of life,” said Roger Amrol, president of Bosch Power Tools North America. “Without the commitment, hard work and dedication from each and every one of these individuals, society as we know it could not exist. And for that, we’re forever grateful.”

Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you” to the indispensable individuals who are the backbone of the trade industries and the country itself.

Amrol added, “The trades have always been essential and worthy of our gratitude and recognition. Now, it’s time for us as a society to give it to them.”

For more information on Bosch Power Tools and “Always Essential,” please visit www.stories.boschtools.com/always-essential or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

Contacts

Matthew Bryant



Media Relations, Tech Image



Matthew.Bryant@techimage.com

312.673.6046