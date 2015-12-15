Azul Ramps Up Channel Program to Expand Market Reach for its OpenJDK Solutions

Azul more than doubled its channel partner count and saw significant channel success in 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azul, provider of the world’s most trusted open-source Java platform, today announced that in 2020 it more than doubled the number of channel partners that sell, support and enable its products. The company signed 27 new partners worldwide last year, bringing the total to 53 at the end of 2020 and closed several seven-figure dollar transactions led by partners. Over the last two years, Azul has increased its channel business by more than 5x.

In April 2019, Oracle introduced a new Java pricing model. This led many of its customers to reconsider their Java licensing and support and explore Java runtime alternatives, including Azul’s supported builds of OpenJDK. According to a survey of 432 senior Java decision-makers commissioned by Azul and conducted by a leading global independent strategic consulting firm1, about half of existing Oracle JDK users are exploring cost-effective, enterprise-class solutions that come with timely, production-quality updates, proven security, and enterprise-grade support.

Azul is experiencing rapid growth capturing market share in the ~$1.3B US1 market for paid Java support, both in signing new customers and expanding use of its products in its existing customer base. Azul’s partner program creates significant growth and margin opportunities for partners, particularly in the delivery of consulting and migration services to customers.

“When Oracle revised its Java license structure, customers were faced with a choice that they were not prepared to make,” said Eric Graber, EVP of global sales and field operations, Azul. “Channel partners and service providers are often the ones on the front lines helping customers walk through their options. We are excited to grow our channel partner ecosystem across the globe to bring Azul’s OpenJDK offerings and the tremendous, related cost savings to more customers worldwide.”

New Partner Highlights

AZ Consulting

“We’ve partnered with Azul to bring massive cost savings and the best Java support to the Italian market, and we couldn’t be più felici,” said Giuseppe Rossi, AZ Consulting, an Italian license optimization specialist.

EKEY IT

Miami-based cloud and on-prem specialist EKEY IT boasts a wide network of Value-Added Resellers in Latin America and the Caribbean. “Latin America has a brilliant Java tradition,” said Hernan Calderale, CEO, EKEY IT. “Azul’s Java leadership and strong value proposition combined with EKEY IT’s vast partner network will drive new and unique opportunities for companies across Latin America to maximize their investments in Java while significantly reducing their costs.”

Evvo Labs

In Singapore, AI, Blockchain, Cloud, CyberSecurity and IOT specialists Evvo Labs will work in partnership with public sector Java-using organizations. “Singapore is a progressive hub of technology, in no small measure supported and enabled by our government,” said Ryan Wong, Founder and CEO, Evvo Labs. “We are therefore pleased to add Azul to our portfolio, Azul being the most progressive Java provider.”

Hamatomo

Tokyo-based Hamatomo Corporation, which works with government offices and global companies, will collaborate with Azul on rationalizing their customers’ Java strategies. “We are honored to have this partner agreement and look forward to selling and technically supporting Azul products to many customers in Japan,” said Tatsuo Wada, CEO, Hamatomo.

OpenValue

A premium full stack and Java consulting company with offices in Utrecht, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna and Düsseldorf. “It’s really important to work with companies with whom you have the same values in common, and that’s the way it is with OpenValue and Azul,” said Roy Wasse, director, OpenValue Group. “We both love Java. We really love to make Java better. We love to share our knowledge and experience with the Java community, and we have a lot of fun doing it. That’s why both Azul and OpenValue customers enjoy the highest levels of satisfaction and are always happy to recommend us.”

Software License Consultants

Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) was a pioneer in helping Oracle clients understand their software maintenance, cloud, and contract entitlements to reduce spend by an average of 30%. “Oracle has heavily resourced a Java sales department, extremely aggressive and pushing for audit level details in order to secure a purchase,” said Kevin Morrin, VP of Service Delivery, SLC. “We are pleased to work with Azul who provide a much better alternative.”

Learn more about Azul’s OpenJDK offerings and download today at www.azul.com. Interested partners can connect via partners@azul.com to learn more about Azul’s partner program and the unique opportunities and benefits it provides.

About Azul

Azul is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world’s most trusted open-source Java enterprise platform. Azul’s Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho and Software AG. Azul’s customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands and all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-premise and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.

1https://www.azul.com/files/Azul-191212-2-SURVEY-Final.pdf

Contacts

David Oro



azul@orogroup.com

+1-707-558-8585