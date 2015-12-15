Audia Elastomers Unveils AudiaFlex™ Family of Sustainable Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)

New Customizable Grades are Among the First TPEs to Meet Sustainability Demands of Brand Owners and Consumers

WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audia Elastomers, a global supplier of innovative elastomer materials, has launched the AudiaFlex™ family of sustainable thermoplastic elastomers – one of the industry’s first TPE portfolios which meet the sustainability needs of brand owners and consumers. The AudiaFlex™ family consists of customizable grades which are produced from post-consumer, post-industrial, bio-based, and marine-based sources.

“The AudiaFlex™ product line is a reflection of Audia’s commitment to sustainability,” said Frank Axelrod, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Audia. “We’re directly responding to the market forces that are demanding new sustainable material options.” Specifically, Axelrod pointed to legislation on single-use plastics, growing consumer demand for sustainable products, and the commitment from brand owners to achieve sustainability goals over the next five years.

AudiaFlex™ materials mirror the properties of most virgin TPEs and deliver comparable capabilities in terms of haptics, color, adhesion, and durometer. The broad slate of sustainable TPEs are commercially available. They can compete in high-performance applications with conventional TPEs, TPVs, and TPU chemistries in personal care, consumer household, consumer electronics, automotive, and toys. AudiaFlex™ grades are manufactured at Audia facilities in Lafayette, Ga. and Shenzhen, China.

The AudiaFlex™ family includes the OP line of TPEs based on marine waste plastics. The OP line includes products with up to 45% marine waste and 70% total recycled material content in a wide hardness range from 20 Shore A to 95 Shore A. Audia is focused on recapturing beach cleanup materials, commercial fishing gear, and ocean-bound plastics as the source for its OP line.

The AudiaFlex™PC line, based on post-consumer recyclate, has 5-50% PCR content in hardness from 20 Shore A to 95 Shore A. These materials have defined supply sources with consistent color (i.e., yogurt cups) and provide FDA compliance.

AudiaFlex™PI materials are based on post-industrial sources including custom circular solutions available using customer-sourced materials. They incorporate 5-70% post-industrial recyclate (PIR) content and come in hardness from 20 Shore A to 95 Shore A.

Rounding out the series is AudiaFlex™Bio which consists of 5-90% of bio-based content per ASTM D6866. Specific formulations are available for oxo-degradable and compostable applications in hardness from 20 Shore A to 95 Shore A.

Audia’s broad sustainability effort includes an ongoing effort to develop sustainable materials for customers as well as internally focused activities targeting zero landfill, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable operations.

About Audia Elastomers

Audia Elastomers is a leading provider of innovative elastomer solutions worldwide. Materials are designed to look better and perform better than traditional TPE, TPV, TPU, or TPEE. Audia has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in LaFayette, Ga. and a growing global footprint. Audia Elastomers is part of the Audia® group of companies which includes Washington Penn, Uniform Color, Southern Polymer, and Audia Liqui-Kolor®. For more information, visit www.audiaelastomers.com.

Contacts

Joseph Grande



J. Grande communications Inc.



413.684.2463



joe@jgrandecommunications.com