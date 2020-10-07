Atlantic Terminal Mall and Mobilitie Bring 5G to Brooklyn’s Premier Retail & Transit Destination

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, has partnered with Madison International Realty to install a 5G wireless network throughout Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn.

The network provides shoppers and guests of the mall with a true 5G wireless experience, capable of faster upload speeds for social media shares, the ability to interact with retailers and consumer applications in real time, and stronger, more reliable cell phone service. The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) installed by Mobilitie throughout the shopping center has a fiber and cable backbone of more than 20,000 linear feet that is designed to easily accommodate future technology upgrades and spectrum additions.

“Mobilitie’s state-of-the-art 5G deployment at Atlantic Terminal Mall will keep our customers and visitors connected, which is critical now. We are dedicated to providing a safe and secure shopping experience for our customers and visitors, and a robust network with seamless wireless connectivity is an important part of that effort,” said Evan Walke, Portfolio Manager, Madison International Realty.

“We are excited about our ongoing partnership with Madison International Realty and to invest in a state of the art 5G network at this property. As 5G continues to become more mainstream, shoppers will have increased access to devices that are capable of utilizing next-generation network speeds,” said Melissa Mullarkey, Regional Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of the deployment to ensure our partners and their venues are provided with an unrivaled wireless network.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

