Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024 | Advances in Audio Technologies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalWirelessGamingHeadsetMarket–The wireless gaming headset market is expected to grow by USD 998.69 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.





The use of complex orchestrated dynamic soundtracks and context-supporting sound effects has become a standard in the gaming industry. In addition, game developers are now integrating the latest audio compression technologies such as Dolby Surround Technologies to provide an immersive and real-life experience to gamers during gameplay. The adoption of such advanced audio technologies has compelled market vendors to develop and launch compatible headsets with advanced audio drivers. For instance, the 7.1 surround sound technology, which relies on advanced audio drivers, is now commonly available in wireless gaming headsets. The introduction of such features is increasing the adoption of gaming headsets, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, product launches as a primary growth strategy among vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market: Product Launches as a Primary Growth Strategy Among Vendors

Vendors in the market are consistently investing in R&D to develop and launch new products compatible with the latest audio driver technologies. Some of the key areas of improvement include increasing battery life, fine-tuning drivers, and widening the frequency range of wireless gaming headsets. Vendors are also focusing on improving other features such as performance, sensitivity, and reliability, which have become crucial purchase criteria. For instance, in October 2019, Sennheiser electronic launched the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset with a battery life of up to 100 hours. Such innovative product launches are crucial in attracting consumer interest as well as gaining a competitive edge over rivals. Therefore, this trend is expected to boost the growth of the global wireless gaming headsets market during the forecast period.

“Growing demand for gaming peripherals with cross-platform compatibility and the increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets for VR- and AR-enabled games will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wireless gaming headset market by technology (RF gaming headsets and Bluetooth gaming headsets) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the wireless gaming headset market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in sales of gaming consoles and a rapid rise in the entry of new console players.

