Alarm.com to Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2021
TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2021 first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.
What: Alarm.com 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Conf ID: 4753797
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290
International: (262) 558-6169
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on May 11, 2021)
Webcast: https://investors.alarm.com/
About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
David Trone
Alarm.com
ir@alarm.com
Media Relations:
Matthew Zartman
Alarm.com
mzartman@alarm.com