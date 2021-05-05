Airgain® to Participate in a Virtual Webinar and Panel of Industry Leaders to Discuss How AirgainConnect® Adds Resilience and Extends Coverage and Connectivity for First Responders

Panel will discuss AirgainConnect drive test results that demonstrate higher performance, extended coverage, and increased data speed beyond normal limits for public safety applications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirgainConnect—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will be participating in a webinar and virtual panel of industry leaders moderated by IWCE’s Urgent Communications to discuss how AirgainConnect extends coverage and connectivity for first responders in extensive drive testing scenarios.

WHAT: Virtual webinar and panel: “Extended Coverage for First Responders: Learn from Industry Leaders How AirgainConnect is Proof that High Power Broadband Works and What it Means to You”

Attendees will:

Hear first-hand how industry leaders have tested AirgainConnect as they share their groundbreaking results.

Learn how AirgainConnect extends coverage, enhances building penetration, and provides higher data rates for optimal throughput.

Understand the importance of an uplink signal for end-user devices, such as vehicle routers, tablets, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

WHO: The panel features Andrew Seybold, CEO and Principal Analyst at Andrew Seybold, Inc., Ken Rehbehn, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, and Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. The discussion will be moderated by Donny Jackson, Director of Content at IWCE’s Urgent Communications. Panelist Ken Rehbehn, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia covering critical communications, stated: “I am looking forward to sharing my field test observations from driving over 1,000 miles with an AirgainConnect device installed on the roof of my vehicle. The experience brought home the value of integrating HPUE modem capabilities into the antenna assembly and what this means for public safety responders.”

WHERE: Register here: https://urgentcomm.com/2021/04/06/extended-coverage-for-first-responders-learn-from-industry-leaders-how-airgainconnect-is-proof-that-high-power-broadband-works-and-what-it-means-to-you/

WHY: AirgainConnect has been put to the test in urban, suburban, and rural areas, and the results speak for themselves. This webinar will share drive test results to prove that AirgainConnect’s performance extends range beyond normal limits and increases data speeds for public safety applications.

