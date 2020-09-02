ADTRAN Brings Carrier-Class Feature Set to Gigabit Switch Portfolio

Delivers carrier-grade scalability, resiliency and power flexibility for high-performance enterprise and IoT applications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced at its 2020 Virtual CONNECT Press & Analyst Event that it has expanded its NetVanta Gigabit Ethernet Enterprise Switch portfolio. The new family of switches combines carrier-class performance with enterprise features to support the next generation of mission-critical enterprise services. Additionally, the expanded portfolio delivers more versatile options to meet a broader range of Power over Ethernet (PoE) budgets. It enables service providers and subscribers to better support the proliferation of connected devices and IoT applications flooding the network without having to add more hardware.

Emerging applications in the enterprise, ranging from site surveillance to industrial automation, demand high availability, security and flexible power options. By combining carrier-grade features like Ethernet OAM and G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) with enterprise-class features like Denial of Service (DoS) attack prevention and flexible PoE powering, the NetVanta 1560 Gigabit Ethernet Switch portfolio offers all of these capabilities in a single box solution with 8-, 24- and 48-port options.

“As a medical facility with multiple locations, we needed to make sure our patient data is handled with care and safety. I was looking for a switch able to handle the demands of our current operational needs, be scalable, and all at a fiscally responsible price,” said Matt Everett, IT Coordinator at Bayou La Batre Area Health Development Board Inc. “ADTRAN came in with its NetVanta 1560 line. It has helped our medical facility ensure our patient records are safe and can be routed through our network from endpoint to endpoint in an efficient and timely manner.”

When paired with ADTRAN’s PON SFPs, the NetVanta 1560 switches can be utilized as high-density ONTs. With the updated QoS capabilities and ethernet protection features, the switches can bridge the gap between traditional enterprise switching and Carrier Ethernet NID solutions, providing a high-value, cost-effective delivery and termination solution. Service providers can deliver gigabit to the switch for MDUs, small business and enterprise customers, including those with large campus environments where these new recovery capabilities and failover times deliver faster than traditional spanning tree modes.

“Businesses are rapidly deploying a wide range of power-intensive, high-capacity connected devices to drive efficiency and improve productivity, but need to consider how these new devices drain both power and bandwidth,” said Brian Lenahan, Enterprise Product Line Manager at ADTRAN. “ADTRAN’s gigabit Ethernet switches make it easier for service providers to support these evolving environments and provide relief for the standard and high-power PoE budgets.”

For more information on ADTRAN’s Expanded Line of Gigabit Ethernet Switches, please visit adtran.com/switches.

