7Park Data’s New Beacon Report Series Leverages Unique Datasets and Domain Expertise to Provide Forward-Looking View of Company and Sector Activity and Analysis of Underlying Performance Drivers

Beacon by 7Park answers micro and macro questions about performance in retail, technology and software, media, automotive and other sectors, putting data in context for greater insight

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–7Park Data, a provider of unique data and predictive insights, today launched Beacon by 7Park, a report series providing investors, analysts and strategic leaders with a timely and comprehensive view of performance drivers, in an easy to use format. The reports combine 7Park’s proprietary datasets, cutting-edge data science and context from subject matter experts to find signals of inflection and stasis, and anticipate changes in performance over time.

Beacon reports cover a wide variety of topics and companies in categories such as electric vehicles, media and entertainment, SaaS and cloud infrastructure, ridesharing, food delivery, online retail, payments, social media and video games, and are delivered on a weekly, monthly or twice per quarter cadence.

Beacon reports are designed for professionals who want comprehensive insights from real-time, granular data without performing extensive quantitative analysis, including:

Investors who require a broader view of activity to understand both micro and fundamental performance indicators

Analysts and researchers looking for data-backed insights into competitive performance, market share shifts and forward-looking trends

Decision makers who need to quickly get up to speed on the dynamics influencing growth and innovation for a specific company or an entire sector

“Faced with increased volatility and uncertainty, business leaders require timely, unique data to inform their perspectives, but purely quantitative inputs don’t fit every workflow,” said Brian Lichtenberger, co-founder and CEO, 7Park Data. “With Beacon by 7Park, we’re bringing contextualized analysis fueled by multiple, proprietary datasets to professionals who need an efficient way to know what’s happening in specific companies and entire sectors, and why. Built from the same sources as our data feeds and Excel-based products, Beacon reports allow our research team to leverage their deep domain expertise to explore what’s driving the numbers, which trends stand out, and where they’re headed.”

To learn more, please visit: https://www.7parkdata.com/financial-services/

About 7Park Data

7Park Data transforms data to revolutionize business decisions. Successful companies globally depend on 7Park Data to realize data’s potential and guide strategy through data analytics software, insights and leading performance indicators derived from a diverse data portfolio. 7Park Data was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. In December 2018, 7Park Data was acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

Contacts

Kate Adorno



Actual Agency for 7Park Data



Kate.Adorno@actual.agency